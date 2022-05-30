The running mate Atiku needs – Analysts

Experts have advised Atiku Abubakar, elected presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), to pick an individual from the Southern Nigeria, especially from the South-East, with an exceptional track record of good performance in public office as his running mate ahead of the 2023 general election.

Atiku, a former vice-president of Nigeria, last Sunday morning defeated 12 other aspirants to emerge as the candidate of the PDP after polling 371 votes. Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike placed second, scoring 237 votes.

Speaking with BusinessDay Monday, the experts advised him to give priority to security, agriculture and job creation if he emerges victorious at the poll next year.

They noted said that votes from Northern Nigeria alone would not give him victory at the poll, stressing that there were qualified politicians from the South-East that could be his running mate since they had been denied the presidential ticket.

Emmanuel Dania, former national chairman of the defunct, Alliance for New Nigeria (ANN), said Atiku must choose a running mate from the South-East, which should be an individual with sound knowledge of the economy and was in support of the need to restructure the country which Atiku had promised Nigerians.

According to Dania, “He has to look towards the South-East; someone from that region would help him considering the gentleman agreement in which the next presidential candidate of the party ought to come from that zone and now they are being denied.

“I think he needs someone who has economic sense to complement him, to help him revamp the economy.

“Someone who understands the dynamic of the economy, that the government must be prudent. There is no money they have been borrowing to execute projects. It can also be someone from the South-South, but with roots from the South-East to pacify them.”

Dania added that there was the need for Atiku to place priority on agriculture to create jobs if elected, which would help the country in view of the rising food prices.

Idowu Omelegan, lawyer and public affairs commentator, urged Atiku to take Nyesom Wike, Rivers State governor and his closest rival in the presidential primary as his running mate because of his achievement as governor.

Omolegan however, said Atiku’s immediate task should be how to unite the country and solve the security challenge facing Nigeria.

“Let him take Wike; he has performed well in Rivers State. Both of them are performers and he would do well if chosen. I think the task before them would be to open up the economy and bring investors. Atiku must unite the country, because we have never been this divided.

“Atiku is probably the most experienced among the people vying for the presidency in the two major parties, he is a businessman and understands the economy better,” he said.

However, Eddy Olafeso, former national vice-chairman South West of the party said the decision on who should be Atiku’s running mate would be taken by the party.

“That decision would be taken by the party and I think, someone good would be chosen,” Olafeso said.