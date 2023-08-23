‘The poverty you know is better than the one you don’t know’ – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a human rights advocate and former senator from Kaduna Central, said that Nigerians will soon beg the federal government to spare them from poverty via X on Monday.

Responding to the Federal Government’s pledge to help Nigerians escape poverty, Sani said in his reply that individuals would eventually come to the realisation that the poverty they are familiar with is preferable to the unknown.

“The Past Government promised to lift the people out of poverty. The Present Government is promising to lift the people out of poverty.

“We are reaching a point where the people will beg the Government to please leave them in Poverty.

“The poverty you know is better than the one you don’t know.” Sani said.