The inspiration that fetched Esomnofu Ifechukwu N10m Maltina Teachers Award

My name is Esomnofu Chidiebube Ifechukwu, and I have made it my life’s mission to end math phobia, a struggle I know all too well.

In secondary school, mathematics was

my greatest enemy. I dreamt of becoming a medical doctor, but math crushed that dream.

After suffering at its hands, I promised to exact my revenge. I chose a new path that would empower me to conquer the very thing that once defeated me. I cancelled my dream of medicine and pursued a degree in mathematics education, not just to understand math but to master the art of teaching it.

I taught at a primary school during my undergraduate years, earning just 4,000 naira in

2010. After one month, my passion for teaching became evident, and my salary was increased to 5,000. But it was never about the money. I was on a mission—to fight back against the fear and confusion that math instilled in so many. I worked part-time at numerous lesson centres, teaching physics, further maths, and math. I refused to let anyone suffer the way I did. My method was simple: teach math passionately, always relating it to real life. Even in my dreams, I would solve math problems.

In 2013, I doubled down on my mission during my teaching practice at Royal Saints International School in Awka. I made sure my students understood math was not to be feared but to be mastered. After that, a dear friend, Anayo Ezedigwe, invited me to teach at Cordi Stars International School and later at City International School in Fegge, Onitsha, continuing my quest to defeat math phobia.

By 2018, I joined British Spring College as a Maths and Further Maths teacher. This was a turning point as I began integrating technology into my teaching. But deep down, I knew where my heart lay—with the students who struggled the most. I resigned from British Spring College, leaving behind a salary of 84,000 naira in 2020, and took a job at a village school, Community Secondary School Igbariam, earning just 45,000 naira. I

spent 38,000 on transportation alone, but I didn’t care. I was happier than ever, transforming students who once feared maths into students who loved it.

With the help of others who believed in my mission, we provided nearly every student with free math and English textbooks. I produced over 5,000 copies of WAEC past questions in math on DVDs, costing me over a million naira, and distributed them for free to more than 3,000 students in Anambra State. This wasn’t about money; it was about ending math phobia.

As my reach grew, I created social media platforms to spread my message, amassing over a million followers across Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms. Millions of students worldwide watch my math videos every month. I have received countless calls from parents whose children’s lives were changed through my videos.

The awards began to pour in—over ten, including the Maltina Teacher of the Year State Champion

for Anambra and recognition from the I AM NIGERIA INITIATIVE alongside greats like

Obi Cubana.

In Igbariam, the Honorable Commissioner for Education, Prof. Kate Omenugha, selected me to participate in Anambra Teaching on Air. I often used my salary to cover transportation and accommodation to ensure I could teach those classes. I will forever be grateful to Mr. Patrick Okeke, the coordinator and the Honourable Commissioner, who even sent me money from her account to support my efforts.

Despite the recognition, there were low moments. In 2020, I applied for the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award and made it to the top 10 finalists but fell short of the top three. I was heartbroken and told myself I would never apply again. But I remembered why I started: it was never about winning—it was about helping students win, about ending math phobia. So, I kept going.

In 2021, uLesson Education contacted me, offering a life-changing opportunity that brought me to Abuja. There, I honed my digital teaching skills, gaining invaluable experience. When my contract ended, I prayed for a place where students needed me the most, and God answered, leading me to Crown Grace School in Mararaba, Nasarawa State. In 2024, at the last minute, my mentor, TeacherRose Nkem Obi, urged me to

apply again for the Maltina Teacher Of The Year Award. I did, and this time, God crowned my efforts. I was among the top finalists. Funny enough, my School’s name is Crown Grace Schools. The name gave me the Crown!

As I look back, I can hardly believe it. From the boy who once failed math to the man now recognised as one of the best math teachers in Nigeria, I have come full circle. The Maltina Teacher Of The Year Award has given me the strength and motivation to continue this fight. I dedicate this award to every student who has ever feared math. If I could overcome it, so can you. This is only the beginning. Together, we will end math phobia for good.

Thank you, Maltina Teacher Of The Year, for believing in teachers like me. Thank you to

everyone who has supported me on this journey. I am forever grateful.

#EndMathsPhobia

