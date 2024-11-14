The Guardian departs Elon Musk’s X over content issues, leaving 10.7m followers

The Guardian, a British newspaper, announced its decision to stop posting on X, the platform previously known as Twitter and now owned by Elon Musk. The newspaper cited concerns over the increasing presence of harmful content, such as far-right conspiracy theories and racism.

In a statement posted on Wednesday, The Guardian explained that it had been evaluating its engagement on X for some time. The newspaper noted that the current environment on the platform outweighed any benefits of its continued presence. The statement indicated that resources could be better allocated to promoting its journalism through other channels.

The Guardian noted that while it will no longer post directly on X, users will still be able to share its content, and the publication will occasionally embed X posts in its articles for live reporting purposes. Reporters from The Guardian will also continue to use the platform for news-gathering, similar to how they engage with other social media sites where the newspaper does not have an official presence.

The Guardian has a significant following on X, with over 10.7 million followers, and its departure marks the first major UK media outlet to retreat from the platform. Critics argue that Musk’s approach to content moderation has led to a rise in misinformation and hate speech on the platform. The newspaper’s statement highlighted that the decision to leave was reinforced by the ongoing U.S. presidential election campaign, which it believes has amplified the platform’s influence in political discourse.

Elon Musk responded to The Guardian’s decision by posting on X, stating that the newspaper is “irrelevant.” Musk, who has been a vocal advocate for freedom of speech, supported Donald Trump in the recent U.S. election. This month, Trump named Musk to a position aimed at improving governmental efficiency.

Separately, Don Lemon, a former CNN anchor, announced his departure from X on Wednesday. Lemon stated that he no longer views the platform as a space for transparent debate and discussion. Earlier this year, Lemon said that Musk ended their partnership after an interview with the entrepreneur.

X and other social media platforms have faced scrutiny in Britain this year following a wave of far-right and racist violence triggered by false online posts. One such incident occurred after claims circulated that an attack in Southport, where three girls were killed, was carried out by an Islamist migrant. The spread of misinformation around these events has contributed to heightened criticism of the platform.

The Guardian’s statement emphasised that while social media can be a valuable tool for news organisations to reach audiences, X now has a reduced role in promoting its work. The Guardian reaffirmed its commitment to making its journalism accessible through its own website.

Chisom Michael

