The cost of the American dream at $4.4m out of reach in 2024

The estimated cost of achieving the American Dream in 2024 is over $4.4 million. This amount spans life events from early adulthood through retirement.

Financial planning, savings, and strategic budgeting are crucial, as this cost surpasses the average lifetime earnings of men ($3.3 million) and women ($2.4 million) with a Bachelor’s degree.

The American Dream, symbolising personal and financial aspirations, faces significant challenges in 2024. Rising living costs, despite pandemic-led wage growth, have made it harder to achieve.

Read also: Racial disparities in poverty rates across America

This growth followed decades of stagnant wages, while housing prices surged due to limited supply and a 55% drop in home construction since 2006. These economic factors have made it difficult for many to progress, even with competitive salaries.

According to an analysis from Investopedia, Here is a breakdown of the American Dream and its lifetime cost as of 2024

Retirement: $1,599,995

The minimum recommended savings for a 20-year retirement totals nearly $1.6 million. This estimate is based on average living expenses and the need for financial stability after leaving the workforce. Planning for retirement requires consistent saving throughout a person’s working life, considering potential medical costs, daily living expenses, and other unforeseen needs.

Owning a new car: $811,440

Owning a new car throughout adult life adds up to over $800,000. This figure includes car payments but excludes costs like fuel and maintenance. The expense reflects the cumulative payments for vehicles from early adulthood until retirement.

Read also: Top 10 most exposed countries in the Trump Risk Index (TRI)

Wedding: $44,300

The cost of a wedding, including the ceremony, reception, and an engagement ring, amounts to $44,300 on average. This price represents what couples often spend for a modest celebration in 2024. The expense of a wedding continues to be a significant financial commitment for many families.

Raising two children and college: $832,172

Raising two children to age 18, along with covering four years at a public college for each, comes to $832,172. This cost covers daily living expenses, education, healthcare, and other essentials. It does not include private school tuition or any extracurricular activities that might add to a family’s budget.

Read also: Ten least exposed countries in the Trump Risk Index (TRI)

Owning a home: $929,955

Purchasing an existing single-family home with a 30-year mortgage, assuming a 20% down payment, results in an average cost of $929,955. The figure factors in principal and interest but does not cover property taxes, insurance, or maintenance.

Pets: $36,626

Owning a dog and a cat comes at a lifetime cost of $36,626. This includes expenses such as food, veterinary care, and routine supplies. While pets are considered part of the family, their ownership adds to the financial burden over time.

Read also: Meet 10 richest families in America with Decabillionaires net worth and industries

Yearly vacation: $179,109

Taking an annual vacation from the age of 22 until 84 accumulates a total of $179,109. This figure assumes modest travel costs, excluding luxury accommodations and international travel.

Funeral: $8,453

The cost of a funeral, which includes a viewing and burial, totals approximately $8,453. This is often an unexpected expense that family members need to consider when planning finances or taking out insurance.

Chisom Michael Chisom Michael is a data analyst (audience engagement) and writer at BusinessDay, with diverse experience in the media industry. He holds a BSc in Industrial Physics from Imo State University and an MEng in Computer Science and Technology from Liaoning Univerisity of Technology China. He specialises in listicle writing, profiles and leveraging his skills in audience engagement analysis and data-driven insights to create compelling content that resonates with readers.

Share