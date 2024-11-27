Global trade patterns are evolving as protectionist policies and trade restrictions continue to rise worldwide.

In 2023, global exports of goods totalled $23.8 trillion, marking a 5% decline compared to 2022. This drop reflects the increasing influence of nearly 3,000 trade restrictions in place globally, approximately five times the number recorded in 2015.

Despite this challenging environment, China’s goods exports demonstrated resilience. The world’s largest exporter achieved near-record export volumes as the average price of its manufactured goods dropped by 10%. In 2023, China delivered $500 billion worth of goods to the United States alone, but trade dynamics could shift significantly under potential policy changes from the Trump administration.

Overall, the dollar value of exports declined across 20 of the top 30 largest exporting nations, highlighting the widespread impact of protectionist measures on global trade flows.

According to the World Trade Organization, here are the 30 countries exporting the most goods in 2023

1. China

China remains the largest global exporter, accounting for 14.2% of worldwide exports in 2023, valued at $3.4 trillion. Despite facing numerous trade restrictions, it shipped $500 billion in goods to the United States alone. Falling export prices by 10% contributed to China’s resilience in maintaining high export volumes.

2. United States

The United States held an 8.5% share of global exports, amounting to $2 trillion. Energy exports played a pivotal role, with the country achieving a $65 billion energy surplus in 2023. However, the growing trade deficit in other sectors remains a challenge for the U.S. economy.

3. Germany

Germany, with 7.1% of global exports and $1.7 trillion in value, faced mixed outcomes. Exports to the United States, its largest market, totalled $160 billion. Rising energy costs significantly impacted its industrial sector, forcing some companies to halt production.

4. Netherlands

The Netherlands exported $935 billion in goods, capturing 3.9% of the global market. Its strategic location as a European trading hub makes it a key player in global logistics. Trade activities were supported by strong infrastructure and ports like Rotterdam.

5. Japan

Japan’s export value stood at $717 billion, representing 3% of global exports. The country’s advanced technology and automotive sectors remained significant contributors to its trade. It faced growing competition from neighbouring exporters in Asia.

6. Italy

Italy contributed $677 billion to global exports, securing a 2.8% share. Machinery, textiles, and luxury goods dominated its export portfolio. Economic uncertainty and rising costs posed challenges to its trade performance.

7. France

France accounted for 2.7% of global exports, valued at $648 billion. Key exports included aircraft, wine, and machinery. Trade relationships with the European Union and other global partners supported its export activities.

8. South Korea

South Korea’s exports reached $632 billion, representing 2.7% of global trade. Its electronics and semiconductor industries were leading drivers of export growth. The country faced challenges from global supply chain disruptions.

9. Mexico

Mexico exported $593 billion worth of goods, capturing 2.5% of global exports. Strong trade ties with the United States underpinned its export performance. The automotive and agricultural sectors were key contributors.

10. Hong Kong

Hong Kong exported $574 billion in goods, making up 2.4% of global trade. Its strategic position as a financial and trading hub facilitated re-exports, particularly to mainland China. Political tensions influenced its trade dynamics.

11. Canada

Canada accounted for 2.4% of global exports, with goods valued at $569 billion. Energy and natural resources were the main drivers of its export economy. Strong trade ties with the U.S. remained critical for its export performance.

12. Belgium

Belgium’s exports totalled $562 billion, representing 2.4% of global trade. The country’s chemical and pharmaceutical sectors played a significant role. Its central location in Europe supported robust trade with neighbouring countries.

13. United Kingdom

The United Kingdom exported $521 billion in goods, capturing 2.2% of the global market. The post-Brexit trade environment shaped its export patterns. Key sectors included financial services and manufacturing.

14. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE contributed $488 billion to global exports, accounting for 2.1% of the total. Oil and gas exports were the backbone of its trade. Diversification efforts are expanding its non-oil export base.

15. Singapore

Singapore exported $476 billion in goods, representing 2% of global exports. Its role as a trading hub in Asia supports re-export activities. Electronics and refined petroleum products are among its key exports.

16. Taiwan

Taiwan’s export value reached $432 billion, accounting for 1.8% of global trade. The semiconductor industry remained a key driver of its economy. Rising global demand for electronics supported its export growth.

17. India

India exported goods worth $432 billion, representing 1.8% of global exports. Key industries included textiles, pharmaceuticals, and software services. Trade policies aimed at boosting exports helped its growth trajectory.

18. Russia

Russia contributed $424 billion to global exports, making up 1.8% of the market. Energy products, particularly oil and natural gas, dominated its export portfolio. Global sanctions posed challenges to its trade networks.

19. Spain

Spain’s exports totalled $423 billion, representing 1.8% of global trade. The automotive and agricultural sectors were significant contributors. The country maintained strong trade relationships with the EU.

20. Switzerland

Switzerland exported $420 billion in goods, making up 1.8% of global exports. Pharmaceuticals and precision instruments led its exports. Its reputation for quality and innovation supported its global trade presence.

21. Poland

Poland’s exports reached $382 billion, capturing 1.6% of the global market. The manufacturing and automotive sectors drove its export economy. EU membership facilitated trade with neighbouring countries.

22. Australia

Australia contributed $371 billion to global exports, accounting for 1.6% of the total. Natural resources such as coal and iron ore were key export products. Rising demand from Asian markets boosted its trade performance.

23. Vietnam

Vietnam exported $354 billion worth of goods, representing 1.5% of global exports. Its electronics and textiles sectors drove export growth. Trade agreements with global partners enhanced its competitiveness.

24. Brazil

Brazil’s export value stood at $340 billion, making up 1.4% of global trade. Agriculture, particularly soybeans and beef, dominated its export portfolio. Political and economic challenges influenced its trade environment.

25. Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia contributed $322 billion to global exports, representing 1.4% of the market. Oil exports remained central to its trade performance. Economic diversification efforts are gradually influencing its export profile.

26. Malaysia

Malaysia exported $313 billion in goods, accounting for 1.3% of global exports. Electronics and palm oil were key contributors to its trade. Strategic location and trade agreements supported its export activities.

27. Thailand

Thailand’s exports totalled $285 billion, representing 1.2% of global trade. Agriculture and manufacturing industries played pivotal roles. Trade partnerships with regional economies bolstered its exports.

28. Indonesia

Indonesia contributed $259 billion to global exports, making up 1.1% of the total. Key exports included palm oil, coal, and rubber. Its resource-rich economy continued to attract global trade partnerships.

29. Turkey

Turkey exported $256 billion in goods, capturing 1.1% of the global market. Textiles, machinery, and automotive sectors were critical contributors. Political and economic volatility influenced its trade outcomes.

30. Czechia

Czechia’s exports amounted to $255 billion, making up 1.1% of global exports. The automotive sector was a key driver of its export economy. EU membership supported its strong trade links with neighbouring countries.

