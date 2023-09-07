The ‘2k’ kitchen: How to cook on a budget

Cooking on a budget has become highly valued in the current economy of Nigeria, where food prices have increased dramatically. The ability to create tasty meals with just N2000 becomes a rewarding challenge.

With some planning and effort, cooking delicious and nutritious meals on a budget is possible. If you’re feeling stressed about your food budget, remember that it is possible to eat well without spending a lot of money.

Let’s delve into some “Tips to Cook on a Budget” amid financial considerations, all while keeping your wallet content.

1. Strategize for the week

Before going to the grocery store, plan your weekly menu, prepare a list, and stick to it. Choose recipes wisely that are not only affordable but also adaptable. Choose from recipes that share ingredients with other meals. For instance, a batch of made soup, stew and beans (akara, moi-moi), etc., can be the basis for various weekly meals.

2. Make the most use of food in season

Produce in season is usually cheaper and has better flavour and quality. Including these components in your meals can improve flavour profiles while being economical.

3. Cook in large quantity

To reduce expenses and kitchen time, prepare meals in large amounts. It enables you to benefit from bulk purchasing, which can result in significant ingredient cost savings.

4. Freeze your food

Purchase a durable set of airtight containers. By freezing portions, you can guarantee that you always have a supply of homemade food and avoid wasting money on unneeded purchases during busy days.

The following are specific recipes recommended for cooking on a budget in Nigeria:

Egusi soup: This renowned Nigerian soup has ground melon seeds, assorted meat, and other vegetables. It is a hearty and satisfying meal, all while remaining budget-friendly.

Beans: Beans are a versatile and affordable ingredient in many dishes. They are a good source of protein and fibre and can be cooked in various ways.

Pepper soup is a spicy soup made with meat, fish, or protein. It is a popular Nigerian dish that can be made relatively cheaply.

Fried plantains: Fried plantains are a popular Nigerian snack or side dish. They are made by frying sliced plantains in oil until golden brown. Fried plantains are a delicious and affordable way to add sweetness to your meal.

These tips and recipes can help prepare flavorful and nourishing budget-friendly meals in Nigeria.