Thacutegeminme decries treatment of models in Nigeria

Instagram sensation Thacutegeminme has condemned the treatment of models in the country, saying they are not being appreciated for the value they bring to the table.

The social media celebrity stated that models are under-paid; adding creative people are the least paid people in the country.

Regretting that models in Nigeria are not given their dues and appropriately remunerated, she vowed to change the situation and perception about modelling in the country by giving a voice to all irrespective of status.

The young model, who never attended a fashion or modelling course, acknowledged the role of social media in some of her works with international brands, aspires to become a globally recognised model.

On what motivated her to go into modeling, the University of Lagos student said that it is inborn in her and that she naturally just loved watching fashion shows on television as a kid and also watching her sisters do it.

She added that she has always loved to be a model, “especially a runway model but my height could not get me that because I am 5’3. So I just went for face modeling instead; I got interested because I really like flashy lifestyles, cameras, photo shoots, looking different all the time and because as a model, it is like you are a thousand people in one person” because you get to change your looks and all and also to increase herself esteem because she was a really shy person growing up.

The instagram queen stated that she aims “to own a modelling agency for petite models like me and by God’s grace make sure short people are able to walk on runway someday because I feel everyone should have that opportunity.”

Thacutegeminme disclosed that she barely goes to the gym because she naturally has a great body