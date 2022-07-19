TETFund laments dwindling enrolment in educational courses

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has lamented the dwindling enrolment of students into education courses across tertiary institutions of learning, saying it is negatively impacting the delivery of quality education in the country.

Sonny Echono, executive secretary, TETFund raised this concern on Tuesday at a two-day capacity-building programme for heads of Colleges of Education (northern zone) with the theme, “enhancing pedagogical skills and curriculum development for quality education delivery in Nigerian colleges of education.”

Echono also expressed concern over the poor remuneration of teachers and the low perception of the teaching profession in the country, lamenting that it is keeping the best brains away.

The ES, however, expressed confidence that Federal Government’s plan to place students studying education on scholarship and other incentives will boost enrolment into the programme and attract the best brains into the teaching profession.

“Enrolment in education courses has been dwindling and the demand is very low. So when you incentivise, it will attract a lot of students. The government has said those studying education in our colleges of education as well as in our universities will move quickly to ensure they no longer pay any tuition fees and be placed on automatic scholarships or what we call stipends on a monthly basis.

Read also: Buhari gives Education Minister two weeks to settle ASUU strike

“That way, a lot of those who even have difficulties in meeting the financial requirements will see it as a variable option and career.

Echono also urged state governments to ensure that only qualified persons are employed in the teaching profession to enhance the quality of teaching and learning.

He lamented that most of the teachers recruited across states were not competent enough while stressing the need to reposition the teaching profession in order to attract the best brains.

“In Nigeria today, teaching has become a profession only if you don’t have another option. What is even more painful is the practice of employing fictitious names and teachers who don’t have anything to do in the profession. My message to you is to recommend your profession as a calling.

“It should only attract the best brains, which is the only way to maintain quality. We must give them enough remuneration to keep them in the profession. No country can attain greatness without teachers,” he said.