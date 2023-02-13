TESCOM boss urges post-primary school teachers to invest in themselves

Victoria Peregrino, chairman of the Lagos State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM), has urged post-primary school teachers to invest in themselves in order to adequately teach and train students, thereby creating improved learning outcomes at all times.

The chairman said this at the capacity building workshop tagged “Digital Literacy for Public Secondary School Teachers in Lagos State” held recently where she noted that teachers must be proactive, be prepared, and not solely lean on the government-sponsored training, considering their zeal for continuous learning to keep pace with the demand of global best practices in our school system.

“Beyond this workshop, I want to encourage you to avail yourselves with other numerous online training opportunities for self-development and to keep abreast of emerging trends in your chosen profession,” she said.

Peregrino disclosed that any individual who can effectively make judicious use of the mobile phone device can effectively use the virtual zoom application for online training, adding that teachers and students must proficiently learn and know how best to use this device.

“By default, you are nurturers and destiny builders who play a major role in influencing the future of Nigeria through your noble profession. It is not just teaching in the classroom, but nurturing other important and necessary engagements to the students, their social life and emotional stability,” she said.

According to her, the Babajide Sanwo- Olu administration has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to transforming education in Lagos State by empowering teachers through various capacity development programmes at all levels.

Olubusola Abidakun, permanent secretary at TESCOM earlier in her welcome address charged teachers as school leaders and school administrators who must be visibly seen to play vital roles in revitalizing the profession, employ workable leadership styles that will allow for teamwork, collaboration, information, and knowledge sharing within and outside their spheres of operation.

“Teachers should also be ready to replicate the same to bring about positive impacts in every area of the profession.

They must develop the skills to identify and embrace change in order to mitigate risks and sustainability,” she said.

Peregrino recently took over office from Elizabeth Ariyo, the erstwhile chairman at TESCOM.

In her inaugural speech, she was enthused at TESCOM’s transformation, and saw her appointment as homecoming, having worked as a staff of the defunct Post Primary Teaching Service Commission (PP-TESCOM) at various levels.

“My appointment, for me, is a clarion call to make some modest contributions that will raise the bar of performance and ultimately, make the system, and by extension, the State, the true reference point of excellence,” she said.