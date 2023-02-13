NDE Enugu trains 65 school leavers, artisans on business skills

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) is set to train 65 school leavers and artisans in Enugu State.

In line with the development, the Small Scale Enterprises (SSE) department of NDE has started a 5-day training of school leavers and artisans in the state on Basic Business Training (BBT).

The workshop was designed to train the 65 participants on record keeping, marketing, management of workers, purchasing and stock control, cash management, business ethics, and costing of products and services, among others.

Speaking at the official flag-off of the training, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, director general of NDE, represented by Ifeoma Ezepue, Enugu State Coordinator, stressed on the importance of skills acquisition and Small Scale Enterprises.

Fikpo said that most developed countries did not become big through big corporations but by developing small-scale companies.

Read also: What Nigeria should do to attain universal health coverage by 2023 – Stakeholders

“It is pertinent at this time to inform you that most developed nations of the world did not achieve economic prosperity because of the large corporations that exist therein but through the small scale businesses based in the informal sector that provide employment for the majority of the populace.

“It is for this reason that NDE encourages the formation of small businesses through its Enterprise Creation Schemes and supports their success through the provision of business management training,” he said.

He advised the participants to take their training seriously to enable them benefit from the training.

Chikodi Ike, director of SSE, NDE, Abuja, represented by Carol Azubike, stressed on the importance of the training and said that business entrepreneurs do better when they acquire enough business skills.

“Research has shown that nano/micro operators succeed better in business when they adopt business practices learnt during business management training,” she said.

She said that the importance of the training cannot be overemphasized and urged the participants to take their training very serious.