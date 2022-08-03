Terrorists free five more abducted train passengers

Five more abducted passengers of the Abuja-Kaduna train attack have been freed by their captors.

Tukur Mamu, the publisher of Kaduna-based Desert Herald and Media Consultant to controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi disclosed this on Tuesday. He had been a negotiator for the release of the victims before he withdrew.

This comes a few days after four other victims of the abducted Kaduna-bound train were freed by the terrorists.

The freed passengers include; Mustapha Umar Imam, a medical doctor at the Usman Dan Fodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUS), Sokoto. He was shot by the terrorists while in captivity. Others are; Akibu Lawal, Abubakar Ahmed Rufai, Muktar Shuaibu and Sidi Aminu Sharif.

In a recorded video shared by Mamu, one of the freed victims, Imam, urged the government to ensure the immediate release of the remaining victims. He described his experience in the hands of the terrorists as terrible.

You can see, I just finished shedding tears of joy.

“I am happy that I am free and would be reunited with my family very soon. The experience I have been through in the last four months is not something that I will wish my enemy. The situation was really terrible. In the last two weeks, we were okay. But for the three and a half months we were actually very hungry. There were days we ate once in a day.

“I was the medical doctor in the camp. I was treating captives as well as the bandits. There was no medication in the camp. There was a lady who went into coma because there was no medication to treat her of malaria. I will like to call on government to take whatever necessary steps to ensure the release of the remaining people,” he added.

Terrorists had on March 2, 2023 attacked an Abuja-Kaduna train, killed some people and abducted over 60 persons. So far 34 of the victims are still in captivity while a total of 27 had been freed.