Terrorism financing: NLC, others on standby as Ajaero honours police invitation today

Joe Ajaero, the president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), is set to appear at the Force Headquarters today, 11 days after being summoned by the police over allegations including criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

This follows an invitation by the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), which Ajaero initially did not honour.

Leaders of industrial unions, workers, civil society allies, and lawyers are expected to accompany Ajaero to the police headquarters in a show of solidarity.

Also, the NLC has instructed its state council leaders nationwide to organise peaceful processions to state police commands and hold prayer sessions in support of Ajaero and the broader labour movement amid growing challenges.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) has also directed its Federal Capital Territory (FCT) chapter to mobilise journalists in Abuja to join the solidarity march.

Meanwhile, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the United Kingdom has urged the British government to pressure the Nigerian government to end what it describes as violent repression and intimidation of trade unions.

This situation began when the police issued a summons to Ajaero on August 19, demanding his presence for questioning on August 20.

However, Ajaero, represented by human rights lawyer Femi Falana, explained why he could not honour the invitation. Falana cited the need for further legal consultations.

In response to the police’s continued insistence, the NLC’s general secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, issued a circular urging all NLC affiliates and state councils to mobilise in Abuja and across states to show support.

Members in Abuja are expected to gather at the NLC’s National Headquarters by 8:00 AM today to accompany Ajaero to the Force Headquarters. The circular also warned that if Ajaero is detained, all workers nationwide would proceed on an indefinite strike.

The circular reads, “In response to the recent summon by the Nigeria Police Force for our President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, to appear for interrogation on trumped-up charges on Thursday, August 29, 2024, we call on all NLC affiliates and state councils to mobilize their members in Abuja and across the states to show solidarity.

“All CWC members resident in Abuja and other members are expected to assemble at the National Headquarters of the NLC by 8:00 AM on Thursday (today) to accompany the President to the Police for the scheduled interaction.

“In state capitals, members should gather at their respective state secretariats. From there, they will embark on a peaceful procession to their state police headquarters where they will hold a prayer session until the President’s interaction with the Police is concluded.

“This peaceful march is a united stand against the unjust actions aimed at intimidating our leadership and stifling the voice of Nigerian workers. We urge all members to remain peaceful and orderly throughout the procession and prayer session. If for any reason, the President is detained; all workers nationwide shall proceed on indefinite strike.”

In a similar vein, the NUJ, expressing concern over the situation, directed its FCT chapter to collaborate with NLC affiliates in the solidarity movement.

The NUJ, in a statement by National Secretary Achike Chude, criticised the actions of the police, urging them to act with caution and civility.

The statement emphasised the importance of defending the union and the country, despite the socio-economic challenges threatening Nigeria’s stability.