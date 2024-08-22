Ajaero: Peter Obi tells FG to be cautious

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has advised the Federal Government to handle the allegations levelled against the president of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, with extreme caution not to send a wrong message.

The police recently summoned Ajaero for questioning over a case of alleged criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.

But Obi, reacting to the police’s invitation to Ajaero, in a post via his official X handle on Thursday, said the invite should not be unexpected given the sensitive position the NLC leader occupies.

He noted that the alleged infractions listed on the letter of invitation are “weighty, with no clarity on the circumstances.”

Obi also wondered if the authorities were attributing these allegations to personal conduct or responsibilities devolving on Ajaero as the leader of NLC.

The post reads in part: “The alleged infractions listed on the letter of invitation circulating on social media, are weighty and there is no clarity on the circumstances and if the authorities are attributing these to personal conduct or responsibilities devolving on Ajaero as the undisputed leader of NLC.

“Extreme caution must thus be exercised in the manner in which this issue is handled. It is not unexpected that the government will try autocratic methods to cow labour as a potential opposition force.

“Invitations like the one to Ajaero are expected. But the rule of law and the laws of evidence should be observed. Labour should stick to its strengths and powers to maintain democratic order.”