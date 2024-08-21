Ajaero turns down police invitation as NLC threatens shutdown

…Falana says Ajaero will appear August 29

Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), turned down police invitation on Tuesday, saying that he could not honour it due to other engagements.

The Nigeria police had issued an invitation to Ajaero on Monday to answer questions relating to “criminal conspiracy, terrorism financing, treasonable felony, subversion, and cybercrime.”

However, Falana and Falana Chambers, lawyers to the NLC, wrote to the Nigeria Police on Tuesday, detailing why the NLC President was unable to honour the invitation.

Read also: NLC threatens shutdown if Ajaero is maltreated

A letter signed by Samuel Ogala, a principal partner in the Falana and Falana Chambers, said, “We have the instruction of Comrade Joe Ajaero to inform you that he is unable to honour your invitation on Tuesday, 20th August, 2024, in view of the fact that your invitation letter was received by him yesterday. He has an engagement that had been fixed before the receipt of the invitation letter.

“Therefore, Comrade Ajaero is prepared for your invitation on Wednesday, August 29, 2024.

“Furthermore, in accordance with the position of section 36 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as altered, Comrade Ajaero requests for the details of the nature of the allegations of criminal conspiracy, Terrorism Financing, Treasonable Felony, Subversion and Cybercrime, leveled against him.”

Read also: Police invite Ajaero for questioning over ‘terrorism financing’, others

Meanwhile, the NLC said it would mobilise its members for a mass protest, including an industrial action, should anything happen to Joe Ajaero.

In a communique issued at the end of an emergency meeting on Tuesday, the NLC said it will not hesitate to take all necessary actions, “including mass protests and industrial actions, to protect the integrity and independence of the labour movement.”

“The NEC calls on all civil society allies and the general populace to stand in solidarity with the Nigeria Labour Congress in this critical moment. The fight against injustice and oppression is a collective one, and we urge all Nigerians to rise in defense of our shared democratic values,” NLC said in a communique signed by Sani Minjibir, its deputy president.

The labour union said it is ready to honour the invitation, but asked for an extension of the time given to appear before it.

Read also: Real reasons why Ajaero was invited by police

The police had directed Ajaero to report at the IRT Complex, Abbattoir by Guzape Junction on Tuesday, August 20th at 10:00, threatening that a warrant of arrest would be issued against him if he failed to honour the invitation.

But the labour union described the invitation as “witch hunting, intimidation and harassment,” calling on its members nationwide to be on standby.

The congress noted that the invitation is premised on an unfounded and politically motivated investigation into alleged terrorism financing, cybercrime, subversion, criminal conspiracy, and treasonable felony.

NLC noted with grave concern that “rather than extending the apology demanded by the Congress for the earlier invasion of its national headquarters by security agencies, the Nigeria Police has chosen to embark on this spurious and fortuitous journey of intimidation, harassment, and witch-hunting.”

The union said the invitation is nothing but a travesty and a blatant attempt to stifle the voice of the working people and their leadership, as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the International Labour Organization (ILO) Conventions 87 and 98.

“As a responsible labour centre committed to the rule of law and due process, the NLC shall honour the invitation extended to its President by the Nigeria Police but will demand for extension of time given the nature of the invitation. However, we wish to state unequivocally that this does not in any way legitimize the baseless allegations levelled against him.”