Terror threats: British Airways changes Abuja flight schedules till November 7

British Airways has announced that it will be changing it’s London-Abuja flight schedule from October 30, to November 7, 2022.

The airline stated that the reason for the change is as a result of operational constraint but sources close to the airline said the development is not unconnected to the ongoing security concerns in the country’s capital.

BusinessDay had reported on Friday that British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Abuja on Thursday was diverted to Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos over security concerns at the country’s capital.

The airline also cancelled its flight which was expected to arrive in Abuja on Saturday morning.

In a circular by the airline on Saturday, it stated “This is to notify you of a temporary flight schedule change to/fro Abuja from 30th October to 7th November 2022 due operational constraint.

“Please see the details below:

LHR – ABV departs 0800hrs and arrives 1415hrs and ABV – LHR departs 1600hrs and arrives 2230hrs.”

The airline said emails have been sent to all affected customers.

“For cancelled flight BA83/28Oct and BA82/29Oct, please follow the BA standard cancellation guidelines for rebooking of customers. Please contact your BA Account Manger if you need further clarification,” the airline added.

Read also: Abuja terror alerts: Buhari urges Nigerians not to panic

In an earlier message, Adetutu Otuyalo, British Airways regional commercial manager West Africa, stated that the airline is working closely with government authorities following the Foreign Commonwealth Office advice against all but essential travel to Abuja.

“We are working closely with government authorities following the Foreign Commonwealth Office advice against all but essential travel to Abuja.

“Safety is at the heart of everything we do and we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” Otuyalo said.

The UK government had earlier advised its nationals to stay clear of Abuja due to potential terrorist attacks.