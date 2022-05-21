Tension in Bauchi as lady escapes lynching over alleged blasphemy

There is tension in Bauchi state after a lady identified as Roda Jatau shared a video containing blasphemous content against the prophet of Islam on social media.

Though details of the incident are still sketchy, it was gathered that an angry mob immediately launched a search for the lady who works with the state’s primary healthcare but could not find her as she had been taken to safety.

Consequently, irate youths on Friday evening began destroying structures belonging to Christians in Katangan Warji, headquarters of Warji LGA of the State, and razed a few buildings. It was also said that the Pastor of ECWA church was severely injured and currently battling for his life.

The leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria have however called on Christians in the state not to allow the situation to degenerate, and assured that security operatives will do everything possible to safeguard lives and properties.

The security operatives in the state are yet to respond to the matter.