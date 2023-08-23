Ten students of Premiere Academy outstanding in 2023 WASSCE

Not less than 10 students of the Premiere Academy Lugbe in Abuja have recorded seven A1s and above in the recently released 2023 West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result.

Salmanu Isa Musa, a Science Student, is one of the outstanding performers, who recorded nine straight A1s while Golit Gordon Golu and Alamina Daniel Sopriye, two other students at the school, had eight A1s and one B in the Sciences.

According to the school, three other students scored A1 in seven subjects and B in the other two subjects while an additional four students scored A1 in seven subjects and C in the remaining two subjects.

The school said it recorded 100 percent success in the examination as all students achieved the minimum mandatory SSCE requirements for tertiary education admission in the country.

According to the school, the 2023 result that produced 10 students with A1 in WASSCE brings back the memory of the outstanding performance of the school in the 2022 edition where 10 students also scored at least six A1s and above in nine subjects.

Also, the outstanding performance of Salmanu Isa Musa who bagged straight A1 in nine Science subjects this year is coming on the heels of a similar feat recorded in the 2020 results by Ulan Andrew Sylvia, another Science student at the school.

Speaking at a briefing to unveil the 2023 WASSCE Results, Chris Akinsowon, director of Academics and administration for the school, said that apart from the brilliant performances in the WASSCE not less than 16 students from the school wrote the 2023 Joint Admission and Matriculation Board’s Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations and scored above 300.

Akinsowon said that the honest pursuit of academic excellence is an ingrained tradition of the school.

Akinsowon acknowledged the consistent support of parents, guardians and institutional partners over the years as one of the strong enablers of the school’s success.

He commended the management of the NNPC/SNEPCO Cradle-to-Career (NC2C) Programme for partnering with the school in diverse areas over the past eight years.

“Premiere Academy takes immense pride in fostering an environment that encourages holistic development and commitment to imparting quality education through the combined efforts of our dedicated teachers, supportive staff and our commendable parents, partners and guardians.

“They guide and encourage our students to find their academic journey rewarding and enjoyable in our system,” he said.

The school, which was established in 2005 with the mission to produce all-rounded, well-adjusted, socially aware and responsible students who will grow up to become the pride of the nation in different areas of endeavour, has remained unwavering in ensuring that its students are guided and shaped by the standards of critical thinking, ethical principles, discipline and pursuit of high achievements.