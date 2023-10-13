Ten Hag to hold crucial talks with Casemiro amid poor form

Following his recent poor run of performances Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will hold crucial talks with 31-year-old midfielder Casemiro as the former Real Madrid star has a difficult start to this season as reported by British tabloid Givemesport.

Man United has had a tough start to this season, ranking tenth in the Premier League with four wins and four defeats in eight games. Also, the Red Devils are yet to register a point in the Champions League after recording defeats in its first two games.

Despite having contributed five goals in 11 games, his defensive work has not lived up to expectations, even being sent off on one occasion and substituted in the last game.

The Brazil international is United’s highest-paid player with a whooping £350,000 a week and Ten Hag is willing to address the situation, scheduling a one-on-one meeting with Casemiro to discuss his actions.

The 52-year-old Dutch tactician will hope to get his highest-paid player to regain his form and contribute to United’s success for the remainder of the season. The conversation between the coach and Casemiro will be crucial to determine the way forward and whether the Brazilian midfielder can shine again in the Old Trafford team.

Casemiro moved to Old Trafford in a £70million switch from LaLiga heavyweights Real Madrid in the 202/23 transfer season.

The South American star, who made 51 appearances in his debut campaign at Old Trafford in the 2022/23 season needs to be on top of his form to guarantee a spot in Ten Hag’s starting line-up this season.