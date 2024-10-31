Ten die as building collapses in Ibadan

At least ten people died while seven sustained varying degrees of injury on Thursday morning when a building collapsed in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The incident happened at 2 am in Jegeda, Oluloyo area, Ibadan in Ona Ara Local Government Area of the state.

In a statement from the Oyo State Fire Services Agency disclosed that while 10 persons were recovered from the debris, seven persons were rescued alive.

The agency said rescue efforts are still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

Yemi Akinyinka, General Manager of the state Fire Services, said “We received a distress call from the people in the neighbourhood at 2 am.

According to him, when we got to the scene of the incident, ten people died outrightly while three people had recovered before we got to the place.

“Our men recovered four but they are still working in the rescue operation is still going on.

