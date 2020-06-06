BusinessDay
Temporary Work Permit process now e-mail based –Immigration

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Muhammad Babandede, has directed for the migration from manual to e-mail-based application for the issuance of Temporary Work Permit (TWP) from Monday 8th June, 2020 via twp@immigration.gov.ng.

According to a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer of the NIS, Sunday James, Companies/organisations are to check the Nigeria Immigration Service website: www.immigration.gov.ng for details, adding that this is the first step towards automation of TWP issuance.

“Companies are hereby advised to avoid the use of third party for a service that is now available free and e-based. They must use their official e-mail for transactions with the Service,” the statement said.

