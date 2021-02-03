Teju Abisoye, 14 others selected for Johnson Sirleaf’s 2021 Amujae Leadership Initiative

Executive secretary of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), Teju Abisoye, and 14 other women have been selected as fellows for the 2021 Amujae leadership initiative organised by the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Centre for Women and Development (EJS Centre). Among the other 14 fellows are two Nigerians Adaeze Oreh, a public health specialist, and Ifeyinwa Okafor, a chartered accountant and governance professional.

The initiative launched in 2020 by Johnson Sirleaf, former president of Liberia and Africa’s first female president, seeks to inspire and prepare women to boldly take up roles and excel in the highest echelons of public leadership and thus, set precedence worthy of emulation by others.

Leaders in the Amujae Initiative are inspiring women actively involved in building and extending a legacy for others to yearn for greater heights, radically impact their world and steer a change across different facets of human endeavours including women and youth empowerment.

“We are delighted to welcome the 2021 cohort of Amujae Leaders. They have already achieved tremendous success over the course of their careers, and they have the drive and the talent to reach even greater heights. They join the initiative at a moment when women’s leadership is more important than ever before, as countries across our continent grapple with building back stronger after COVID-19,” Johnson Sirleaf said at the inauguration of the 2021 leaders.

Abisoye, who is a development expert, lawyer and youth advocate, said the initiative is exemplary for inspiring African women to reach more remarkable milestones and serves as a platform to engage and impact the lives of daring and passionate women in Africa and across the world.

“I am humbled to be among these women of high strata, influence and impact in the public sector, who have been selected for this pan-African leadership initiative,” she said.

Cohorts of the 2021 Amujae initiative include current and former government ministers, a governor, a member of parliament, senior government advisors, and activists engaged on issues ranging from refugee rights to gender equality and youth empowerment who were selected from 11 countries across the African continent.

The Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development (EJS Center) was founded in 2018 to be a catalyst for political and social change across Africa and aims to increase the representation of women in public service leadership roles in Africa.