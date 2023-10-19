TEIC set to drive innovation in Nigeria’s event industry

The Event Industry Conference (TEIC) of the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers of Nigeria (APPOEMN) is set to drive innovation in the country’s event industry in its upcoming conference.

The event scheduled to hold October 24 and 25 in Lagos with the theme ‘Transition for Sustenance’ will equip event planners with the latest innovation in the industry.

Olufunbi Akinyosoye, president of APPOEMN at a recent press briefing said that the event over the years has become synonymous with innovation, networking, and unparalleled insights from industry luminaries in the event planning pace in the country.

Akinyosoye, who is the CEO of Dunamis Events, stated that seasoned professionals and newcomers to the events space will gain experience that will reshape the way they approach events.

She added that participants will learn the latest trends and innovations in the event space and will leave the event TEIC 6.0 armed with knowledge that will drive their success in this dynamic industry.

Also speaking at the event, Adefunke Kuyoro, the immediate past president of the association, enjoined every event professional to register and attend the annual conference to learn and connect with other experts for network purposes.

However, Funmi Latunji-Oni, the education director of the association, disclosed that the planning team had carefully selected the resource persons for TEIC 6.0 for participants to get the best out of the conference.

Idorenyen Enang, CEO of Corporate Shepherd will be the keynote speaker while other confirmed speakers are Omopeju Afanu, founder Cooperhouse Hospitality; Tokunbo Odebunmi, founder, Safetyplus; Edi Lawani, founder, Showbiz Network; Yewande Rwang-Dung, CEO of Sara O Events; and Sola Adesakin, founder, Smart Stewards and a host of others.

The event will feature plenary and breakout sessions where experts in different areas of the event industry will share valuable insights with participants. There will also be master class sessions, event industry CSR, awards and a dinner night.