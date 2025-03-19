… provides access to 40 years past UTME and WAEC questions, offers over 5,000 solution-based video tutorials

In its commitment to making a measurable impact in Nigeria’s education sector, Teesas Education has launched an e-learning platform to address failure rate in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and the Senior School Leaving Examination (WAEC).

Osayi Izedonmwen, founder and chairman of Teesas Education speaking at the launch, said that Teesas as an impact-driven organisation, was concerned about the UTME and WAEC abysmal results and decided to create a product to address it.

“During our research, we discovered that students use multiple websites or preparation materials for UTME and WAEC. This is both costly and time-consuming.

“In response, we developed Matric, a compilation of over 40 years of UTME and WAEC past questions and comprehensive step-by-step, solution-based video tutorials on how to approach each problem or topic using several proven techniques,” he said.

Besides, Izedonmwen said that the company tested the e-learning platform during the 2024 UTME and achieved a pass rate of 97 percent.

This gave the organisation the confidence to roll out the service ahead of the 2025 UTME examinations. To access Matric, students need to download the upgraded Teesas Education app from the Google Play store and iOS store, select “Matric,” and choose their preferred subscription plan: Premium+, Premium or Basic.

The e- learning platform, which is available on the organisation’s education app, gives users access to 40 years of past UTME and WAEC questions and over 5,000 solution-based video tutorials covering frequently asked questions.

Matric Premium+ gives subscribers’ access to UTME and WAEC tutorial videos, practice questions, and timed mock tests.

It also provides access to either UTME or WAEC tutorial videos, practice questions, and timed mock tests. While the Matric Basic offers subscribers’ access to either UTME or WAEC practice questions.

The education service organisation also has technology-enabled hybrid learning centres in Lekki and Ikeja, Lagos which offer real-time computer-based WAEC, UTME and post-UTME practice tests and mock trials.

Candidates who prefer a hybrid learning approach can combine studying at the learning centres with the matric service on the education app.

