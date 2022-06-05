Teachers’ council boss, Ajiboye, elected AFTRA president in Ghana

Segun Ajiboye, registrar/chief executive, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), has been elected as President of Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities (AFTRA) in Accra, Ghana.

Ajiboye’s election took place at the end of 9th AFTRA annual Conference and 11th Roundtable of the Federation held in Accra, Ghana.

The don, who has been vigorously pursuing the issue of professionalising teaching in Nigeria, promised not to let the Federation down and to expand AFTRA activities to more French and Arabic-speaking countries.

The TRCN boss disclosed that the election was a further confirmation of the giant strides Nigeria has been recording in boosting teachers’ morale, improving their capacity and cleaning the profession off quacks.

He however, promised to assist countries who are yet to have teacher regulatory bodies to establish one, so that together African teachers will enjoy professional status and benefits.

Ajiboye was first elected Deputy President of AFTRA in 2018 in Maseru, Lesotho at the extraordinary Board meeting of the Federation.

The Africa Federation of Teaching Regulatory Authorities is a continental body comprising all teaching regulatory authorities in all the 54 African countries.

Likewise, Ajiboye was honoured with a Fellowship award and Life membership of AFTRA at the Conference presented by Angelina Matsie Motshekga, given his long standing contributions to teachers’ professionalism and welfare issues, not only in Nigeria but on the continent.

Other elected officers were Deputy President- Zambia; Secretary General-Ghana, Treasurer – Namibia and Assistant Secretary General- South Africa.