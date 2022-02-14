TCN takes delivery of 15 new power transformers

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), TCN, has taken delivery of fifteen brand new power transformers which were funded by the World Bank.

The transformers comprise ten 60MVA 132/33kV and five 150MVA 330/132kV capacity transformers delivered to TCN Central Store in Ojo, Lagos State, for onward delivery to various TCN project sites nationwide.

According to the Sule Abdulaziz, ag. MD/CEO, TCN, the transformers were received in Apapa port, Lagos, earlier last week, and the contract for its supply came under the Nigerian Electricity Transmission Project (NETAP).

He noted that TCN decides on the project site the transformers will be installed.

According to a statement signed by Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s spokesperson, the MD informed that the installation and connection to the grid of the 10 60MVA 132/33kV power transformers and the five150MVA 330/132kV transformers will add 637MW and 850MW respectively to the transmission network.

This, according to him, will consequently increase the total capacity of the transmission system by 1487MW while ensuring N-1 reliability criteria in the substations, which is strategic in enhancing grid stability.

Abdulaziz noted that earlier in August last year, the World Bank also funded transformer supply contracts which brought in ten 60MVA132/33kV transformers and twenty-five (25 number) earthing transformers. Out of the ten (10) 60MVA transformers, five were installed in Karu and Gombe Substations, two are currently being installed in Kano, and one in Lagos State.

“This is the first time in the history of TCN that it took delivery of large numbers of transformers within a short period. These are milestone achievements for TCN, as it strives to implement its short-term development plan under the Nigerian Electricity Grid Maintenance, Expansion, and Rehabilitation Programme (NEGMERP).

“The World Bank-sponsored NETAP project is only one of the TCN donor-funded projects aimed at expanding the transmission grid, while also prioritizing maintenance of the existing transmission infrastructures,” he said.

According to the statement, TCN is equally executing several projects funded by the Agence Français de Développement (AFD). On the other hand, processes for projects funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) are progressing very fast and TCN will soon sign contracts for 330kV & 132kV Substations.

Meanwhile, the procurement of consultants for projects funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), will soon commence.