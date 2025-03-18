The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the restoration of normal bulk power supply to Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies for onward distribution to their customers in Lagos State.

Ndidi Mbah, TCN’s general manager of public affairs, revealed this in a statement released on Tuesday.

“The restoration follows the successful completion of repair works on a part of the 330kV transmission line, between towers 420 to 422 of the Osogbo-Omotosho line, which was completed at 8:55 pm on Saturday, March 15, 2025,” Mbah stated.

Read also: Transmission lines cut affecting power supply to Eko, Ikeja franchise areas-TCN

The repair addressed a line snap, restoring lost power and resuming normal bulk transmission.

Consequently, load shedding caused by the line cut has been stopped.

“TCN appreciates the understanding and cooperation of the Lagos State Government, Eko and Ikeja Electricity Distribution Companies, and electricity consumers in Lagos State during the period of load shedding,” Mbah added.

Share