The Umuseti Community in Utagba-Ogbe, Kwale, has firmly dismissed recent claims by the Emu Ebendo community over the ownership of a parcel of land purchased by Axxela Company.

The dispute, which has sparked protests, was addressed during a press conference held on Friday, March 14, 2015, where Emmanuel Akpe, spokesperson for the Umuseti Community, reaffirmed the community’s longstanding ownership of the land.

The contested land, located in the Oluji area, has been under the ownership of the Umu-Mgbor family of Umuseti for generations.

Akpe stated that the land has been used for farming and other economic activities for over a century, with historical records showing continuous habitation and development by the Umuseti community.

“The Umu-Mgbor family, as customary landowners, have utilised this land for farming and other economic purposes for so many years. Houses and other structures were established long before Axxela arrived in 2024,” he said.

Axxela Company, which purchased the land, conducted extensive due diligence, consulting with relevant families, local authorities, government agencies, and other stakeholders.

Compensation for economic crops was paid to the Umu-Mgbor family, with no objections raised by any other party at the time of the transaction.

Akpe expressed surprise at the claims by the Emu Ebendo community, located approximately four kilometers away from Umuseti. He suggested that the claims might be linked to a Supreme Court judgment involving Obodougua, a case in which Umuseti was not involved.

“Umuseti community was not a party to the suit and therefore cannot be bound by its ruling,” he emphasised.

This is not the first time such claims have surfaced. In 2014, Xenergi Oil Company attempted to assert ownership of a portion of land within Umuseti’s territory, citing the same Supreme Court judgment.

However, the Kwale High Court ruled in favor of Umuseti in suit No. HCK/24/2015, stating that the community had provided sufficient evidence of ownership and that the judgment against Obodougua did not apply to Umuseti. This decision was later upheld by the Court of Appeal in Benin (CA/B/358/2016), which awarded costs against Xenergi.

Akpe reiterated the Umuseti Community’s support for Axxela’s investment, highlighting the potential benefits for the region.

“Axxela’s operations will significantly curb gas flaring, which has been a major menace in our community for years. It will also create employment opportunities and generate revenue for both state and federal governments,” he said.

He further accused Xenergi of using Emu Ebendo as a proxy in a trade war to monopolize gas supply in the region.

The Umuseti Community remains committed to defending its ownership of the land and ensuring justice prevails. Akpe called on all parties to respect the rule of law and avoid actions that could disrupt the region’s peaceful coexistence and economic progress.

Oladehinde Oladipo Dipo Oladehinde is a skilled energy analyst with experience across Nigeria's energy sector alongside relevant know-how about Nigeria’s macro economy. He provides a blend of market intelligence, financial analysis, industry insight, micro and macro-level analysis of a wide range of local and international issues as well as informed technical rudiments for policy-making and private directions.

