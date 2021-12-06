TCN assures of bulk power for delivery across Niger, Edo, FCT, Others

The Transmission Company of Nigeria has assured Nigerians of the availability of bulk power for delivery across the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company franchise area.

According to the General Manager of the Public Affairs division, TCN, Ndidi Mbah, power evacuation from injection substations across the AEDC franchise area was disrupted following a shutdown of the AEDC facilities by its in-house workers’ union.

The Federal ministry of power had hinted at plans of the Labour unions in the power sector to shutdown power supply in the Federal Capital Territory and beyond due to issues regarding the ownership tussle of AEDC which has made the company fail in some responsibilities to workers.

The government, however, noted that efforts were ongoing to engage relevant stakeholders including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), to resolve the identified problems.

Areas under the AEDC franchise include Abuja, Nasarawa, Kogi, Parts of Edo, Niger and Kaduna States.

Mbah who however regretted the disruption assures affected customers that normal bulk power delivery will be restored as soon as the injection substations are opened for onward electricity supply to consumers.