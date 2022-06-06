TB recognition awards debut at NHEA 2022

Anadach Group is partnering with the Nigerian Healthcare Excellence Award (NHEA) to recognise organisations in the private sector that have supported their Tuberculosis (TB) LON 3 project in Nigeria.

The titles of the recognition award which will be given to selected private organisations include: Most Outstanding Private Sector Advocacy Support for TB of the year; Honorable TB Advocacy and Impact Organisation of the Year.

Quoting WHO global TB report, a statement singed and made available to Business Day by the NHEA director, marketing, communication and strategy, Moses Braimah, revealed that an estimated 440,000 people in Nigeria have tuberculosis (TB) each year.

Describing TB as a curable and preventable disease, Braimah in the statement explained that it accounts for an estimated 1.4 million deaths globally in 2019.

According to the statement, a major challenge in the TB response in Nigeria is low TB case detection, adding “only one in four people with TB are diagnosed and poor coverage of TB screening, diagnostic and treatment services – less than 30 percent of health facilities in the country provide TB services.

“Thus, it is critical to rapidly find and treat undiagnosed people infected with TB. Given the high out of pocket payment in country, the probability of catastrophic health expenditure due to TB is high”.

Expressing gratitude over the partnership, Braimah said: “We are happy with this collaboration on Tuberculosis. It will in no small measure help to reduce the overall burden of TB in Nigeria through multiple stakeholder collaboration and we believe that having specific awards on TB would be helpful in addressing the TB situation in Nigeria, particularly encouraging participation and support from the private sector.”

On his part, Project Lead Anadach group Bunmi Ogbodu, explained that TB negatively impacts private businesses through increase in absenteeism, reduction in work hours amongst others, adding, “It becomes imperative to use a differentiated model approach that is inclusive of the private sector strategy as part of the means to strengthen the resilient and sustainable systems for TB control’’.

It is interesting to note that NHEA is an initiative of Global Health Project and Resources (GHPR) in collaboration with Anadach Group USA.

While, GHPR is one of West Africa’s leading healthcare management and consultancy company, involved in the promotion of healthcare business in West Africa.