Tax House appoints new board members

Tax House has appointed four new board members to enhance its quality of work and scale the business.

The newly appointed board members are; Professor Muhammed Taofeeq Abdulrazaq, Professor Offornze Amucheazi SAN, Prince Tunji Falade, and Edem Andah.

The tax advisory firm made this known in a statement to the press on Wednesday stating that the combined wealth of experience and skillsets of these new board members will be a complementary asset to the company, enhancing the quality of work done in the firm.

According to the statement, Professor Abdulrazaq who has been appointed as the chairman of the board is a highly respected professional with over thirty-five (35) years of experience in the tax industry.

He is a professor of taxation at the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University, and tax partner at Nolands Nigeria Professional services.

“Abdulrazaq has commendable leadership qualities. Before this role, he was Partner/Regional Tax Leader, Ernst & Young (West Africa) and had also worked at Deloitte as director – tax services, and at PricewaterhouseCoopers as a senior tax manager.

He is an adjunct professor and provost of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria academy. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Bankers, London, U.K. (FCIB) and a Solicitor and Advocate of the Supreme Court of Nigeria (BL).

“Professor Amucheazi SAN, also a new advisor on the board, is a well-rounded and experienced professional with thirty years experience in legal practice and law teaching,” the statement noted.

“Similarly, Prince Falade years transformative and business-centered professional with thirty-two years experience in human capital development, advertising, agribusiness and marketing while Edem Andah has pioneered the setting up of several tax practices and has coached and mentored several tax persons and practitioners, who occupy strategic tax positions in multinational companies.”

Commenting on the appointments, Olajide Omosebi, Tax House CEO explained that the new board members were distinguished and proven experts in the field of tax practice and regulatory support services; which were some of the core focus areas for the firm hence the company is convinced of their ability to bring to bear, their extensive experience to the Board.

“We are delighted to have these phenomenal additions to our advisory board. Their respective knowledge and competencies, and the multiplicity of their backgrounds and perspectives will be invaluable additions to Tax House.”

“The collective intelligence that comes from diverse points of view and the richness of different experiences are crucial to the future of our organisation. We are proud to add such experts to the team,” he said.

Akinloluwa Akinrinde, co-founder, Tax House also commented on the new board members’ appointments saying, “With our vision to become a global tax solution centre, we must learn and work with industry experts who can add value to our value propositions.”

According to Bukola Olatunji, marketing partner, Tax House, the company will soon announce female members of the advisory board.

She said, “In the coming months, we will be announcing female leaders who have also accepted our invitation to serve on our Board of Advisors.”

Tax House is one of Nigeria’s professional services companies providing audit, tax and advisory services including industry insight to help organizations negotiate risks and perform in today’s dynamic and challenging environments.