Taraba slashes 2020 budget by N39bn to N176bn

The Taraba State government on Wednesday announced the downward review of the 2020 budget by N39,207,258,335 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state commissioner of budget and planning, Solomon Elisha, who disclosed this at a press conference in Jalingo, said that the review had become necessary to address the present economic realities and to accommodate new unavoidable trends resulting from the COVID-19.

Elisha said that the new budget which has been signed into law by the state governor, Darius Ishaku, without a ceremony, now stands at N176,616,318,475 as against the initial N215,823,576,810.

He further disclosed that a total of N22,231,687,513, representing 12.60 percent total expenditure of the revised budget, is dedicated to COVID-19 response cutting across sectors bordering on crisis, recovery, mitigation, livelihood and palliative.