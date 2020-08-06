Private schools resume in Taraba amidst strict compliance to covid 19 guidelines

Following the directives from the Federal government for reopening of schools for exit classes, consequent on the COVID-19 pandemic, most schools in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital have resumed amid adequate adherence to the set guidelines.

Our correspondent who visited some of the schools reports that while most of the private schools have made adequate provisions to take care of the students, the same could not be said of most of the public schools.

At the Excellent International School, students who were seeing arriving the school in in their nose and face masks had their feet sanitized before proceeding through a steam body sanitizer, hand wash and hand sanitizers.

The Principal Friday Jeremiah said that the school was adequately prepared to resume full operation for over two months now after acquiring all the needed machines and equipment.

He said that the school has also provided face and nose masks for all the students at no extra cost to the parents and assured that already, the whole school environment has been sufficiently fumigated and the sitting arrangement properly worked on to accommodate social distancing requirement.

Some of the parents and students who spoke to our correspondent expressed satisfaction with the level of arrangement put in place by the school to protect the students and staff.

Similarly, at the Raddai Metropolitan School Jalingo, adequate provision was made for water and soap and hand sanitizers and students were required to wash hands at the gate while were only admitted with their face masks.

However, some of the public schools visited had no provision for water and soap and hand sanitizers and most of the students were seeing without wearing face masks.

School administrators who spoke to our correspondent in confidence said that they were still awaiting receipt of these items from the state government and provisions would be made adequately before the week runs out.

BusinessDay gathered that students were generally excicted to return to school after staying home for several months, consequent on the COVID-19 pandemic.