Taraba residents seek Buhari’s intervention on abandoned Numan-Jalingo road 

The residents of Jaingo on Monday took to the streets of Jalingo town calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene in the circumstances leading to the abandoning of the Numan Jalingo road project.

Ishaq Alkassim, Convener of the protest, who spoke to newsmen after the protest in Jalingo northeast Nigeria also called on the president to probe the entire contract award process.

He recalled that the contract, which was awarded on July 24, 2017, to DEUX project Nig. Ltd at the cost of N11 Billion to be completed within 20 months has no performance from the contractor.

She said that the comatose 104klm road has created stagnated socio-economic growth of the state.

Alkassim who said that the road deplorable condition has turned motorists to soft targets for various armed militia also called on Babatunde Fashola, to address the bad situation in which people of the area always feel frustrated when traveling on the road.

“Our eminent concern is the way the deplorable nature of Numan Jalingo road has brought frustration to the people of the area. Playing Numan Jalingo road has become such a traumatic experience that commuters agitate while a trip lasts. We are passionately calling on the President to intervene with the view to identifying the problem that led to the abandonment of the project.

“We equally appeal to the Hon. Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to consider the plight of Nigerians living from this part of the country”, Alkassim said.

Nasiru Tafida, Member representing Jalingo 11 in the Taraba state house Assembly also called on the President and other representatives of the people to come to the aid of the people of the state and continue with the construction of the Numan Jalingo road.

Tafida said that the lack of access roads into the state has hampered the development and economic growth of the state. He regretted that the people of the state would perpetually be poor due to a lack of social amenities that could attract investors to the state.

BusinessDay gathered that the Numan Jalingo road is one of the major roads that link Taraba to Adamawa, Gombe, and the entire North-East geopolitical region.