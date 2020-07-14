Taraba NUJ urges govt officials to stop harassment of Journalists

The Taraba state chapter of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) has urged government officials in the state to desist from harassing Journalists while carrying out their legitimate duties.

Jovita Shafe, Chairman of the union gave the warning on Tuesday at the official Handing Over Ceremony to the newly sworn-in executive officials of the Taraba state Correspondent’s chapel in Jalingo.

Shafe stressed the need to engage the media practitioners in a robust partnership to enhance public awareness on government programmes in the state.

He warned that henceforth, the media would not tolerate the unwholesome attitude of government officials towards the media practitioners in the state.

The union leader urged the newly elected chapel leadership to embrace all members ensuring harmony among members.

He also advised the leaders to conduct themselves within the code of ethics governing the union in particular and the profession in general.

In his response, Sadiq Adamu, the chairman NUJ correspondent chapel warned against undue interference by politicians into affairs of Journalists in the state.

Adamu noted that media practice was a noble profession for professionals and would not subject itself to whims and caprices of non-practitioners.

He, however, called on members to work in harmony with the government at all levels.

He appealed to the NUJ leadership not to relent in playing its fatherly roles for the chapel.

Adamu equally assured of carrying all members of the union along.

BusinessDay recalled that seven members of the executive council recently emerged and were sworn-in immediately after the election.