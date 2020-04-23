Tangerine Life Offers Opportunity to Support Heroes at the Frontline

Lagos, Nigeria, Friday 17, April, 2020- In the face of recent the global events surrounding the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus, Tangerine Life has made concerted efforts to stem the spread of the virus by partnering with 5 insurance companies and the Lagos State Government to contribute towards a N5 billion insurance scheme to provide free life insurance cover for up to 1000 healthcare workers and volunteers who are currently on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19.

Tangerine Life has, over the past few weeks, also collaborated with the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA), to provide COVID-19 kits worth over N100 million for donation to the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and free cover for health workers involved in managing the pandemic across the country.

The company has taken its efforts a step further by announcing the launch of two digitally delivered products that encourage individuals to also contribute towards efforts to protect themselves and those around them that provide essential services.

The Term Life and Term Life Plus plans, focus on providing life insurance cover for a period of one year with a guaranteed payout of up to N5 million. These products provide cover even during pandemics and offer an extra layer of a redeemable 10% payout in the event of a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

Speaking on the launch of these products, Livingstone Magorimbo, Managing Director at Tangerine Life said “As a company, we will continue to play our part as we have demonstrated by collaborating with other parties to provide protection for those who put their lives at risk every day to ensure that we are safe. At these times where everyone is keen to join their efforts to what the Government and Corporate organisations are doing to help, we have carefully designed two products, that provide cover during this pandemic and also guarantee a payout for critical illnesses including COVID-19.” He added “We ask that you join in our efforts in fighting this pandemic, by purchasing policies for those around you who provide essential services that keep our economy and households functioning”.

The process of buying these wholly digital products is easy and straightforward. All you need to do is sign up to Tangerinelife.com/term-life and buy a policy for yourself and your loved ones or essential service providers around you.

To purchase policies here’s all you need to do:

-Visit tangerinelife.com/term-life

– Click ‘Buy For Others’

– Select the number of policies you would like to buy

– Make payment and you are done!

You will receive an email with the voucher details for you to share with the intended policy holder(s).

Join Tangerine Life today in fighting this pandemic by making plans to secure the futures of those around you.

