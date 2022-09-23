Tambuwal takes over as NGF Interim Chairman

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday at the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting in Aso Rock Villa, Abuja, transferred the chairmanship of the Nigeria’s Governors Forum (NGF) to the governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

Tambuwal has served as the vice chairman of the forum under Fayemi in the last four years.

Fayemi was only a few weeks ago elected as the president of the Forum of Regional and State Governments in Saidia in the state of Casablanca, Morrocco. On October 16, Fayemi will formally hands over the chairmanship of the NGF to Tambuwal who will hold the position till an election is conducted among the governors.

Before making the announcement, the Ekiti State governor acknowledged the result- driven output of the NEC and thanked his colleagues and other members of the council for their support.

He explained that “we may be occasionally troublesome, coming from the forum of governors, and we do test your patience but you have never really expressed any frustration with all our truculent questions and the insistence that the federation must be a true federation.”

He also thanked the secretariat of the NEC and through the NEC thanked the President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the resolutions of the NEC seriously by implementing them.

Responding, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the NGF chairman had done well.

He admitted that the NGF has ensured that we move to a true federation, not just in words but in deeds as well.