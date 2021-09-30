Talents discovery will reduce Nigeria’s youth unemployment rise – Chukwuogo

Victor Chukwuogo, the chief executive officer of VOC Royal Resources Limited has called on Nigerians and corporate organisations to see talents discovery and development as a lucrative venture.

This creates jobs for the youths and helps reduce the rising rate of youth unemployment.

Chukwuogo made the call during the unveiling of a book “Talent Discovery & Development,” by Cannis Obinna at Bunker in Alagomeji-Yaba on Sunday, September 26, 2021.

“Talents discovery and development is a lucrative business in the contemporary setting. Many youths are doing well financially through the proper harnessing of their talents,” he said.

The business mogul shared his experience on how he was encouraged to enroll in a sporting club where he developed his talents in basketball and is doing well with it.

Cannis Obinna in his speech said that it is true that talents are natural but they need to be harnessed to maximised the benefits. He encouraged people to pay careful attention to the giftedness of their children while growing up.

He stated that if people take their talent seriously and apply the necessary tools to it, our society shall be a better place.

“Everything and anything we can see around us today such as the fashions, architectural designs, artwork, music, and many others are the products of talents. Without the development of talents, such would not have existed. Today, we can use talent development to curb crimes, create employments, et cetera,” he said.

Obinna further encouraged parents to ensure that their children and wards beyond being educated are helped to discover and develop their talents. He cited many great men and women who achieved greatness through their talents and not necessarily their education qualifications.

“People only go to school today to learn what they will not become tomorrow. Is that not a mystery? The only advantage with such is the exposure one gets passing through the four walls of educational institutions.

He said the inspiration to write the book was the quest to contribute his quarter in helping many youths to discover themselves and harness their talents.

“This book will make youths be creative and not rely on white-collar jobs and/or government for employment. They will also learn how they can impact society positively. Everybody needs a beautiful, peaceful, and innovative environment. I believe that this book has the capacity to change the mindsets of our youths and everyone towards achieving greatness,” he stated.