Tajudeen defends Counter Subversion Bill, says it is not targeting anyone

Abbas Tajudeen, the Speaker of the House of Representatives has provided clarifications regarding a highly debated Counter Subversion Bill, 2024, which he is sponsoring. The bill has faced criticism for allegedly proposing severe penalties for the destruction of national symbols, among other measures. Nigerians are already calling for the withdrawal of the Bill.

Speaker Tajudeen stated on Wednesday that the proposed legislation is still in its introductory stage and aims to strengthen Nigeria’s anti-terrorism framework by addressing subversive activities conducted by various groups, including associations, organisations, militias, cults, bandits, and other proscribed entities.

“The attention of the Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., has been drawn to reports in sections of the media about the Counter Subversion Bill, which he sponsored,” the statement read. “The Speaker appreciates the interest Nigerians have shown in the bill, which pertains to our national security.”

He further said that similar legislation exists in other countries, including the United Kingdom, Spain, India, Turkey, Canada, and Australia, highlighting that the bill is part of a broader effort to safeguard national security.

Tajudeen assured the public that the House of Representatives is open to robust engagement and discussion on the bill. He outlined the parliamentary process that the bill must undergo, starting with its Second Reading, where members of the House will thoroughly debate its merits and demerits. If the bill passes this stage, it will be referred to the relevant committee for further legislative action, including a public hearing where citizens and stakeholders will be invited to share their views.

“The Committee must, as a matter of responsibility, invite the Nigerian public, particularly relevant stakeholders, to a public hearing on the Bill. It is expected that citizens would bear their minds either physically or via memoranda on the Bill. Their inputs would form the basis for the Committee’s report, to be laid on the floor of the House,” he stated.

The Speaker emphasized that the bill does not target any specific group or region within the country and reassured Nigerians that all legislative processes would be followed to ensure public input is considered before the bill is passed.

“Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D., further promises that the Bill, and indeed any other draft legislation before the House, will pass through all the legislative processes, and Nigerians would have ample opportunity to make their inputs, which will constitute the final consideration (or otherwise) of the Bill,” the statement concluded.