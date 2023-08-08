Taiwo Odukoya, Fountain of Life founding pastor dies

Taiwo Odukoya, the Senior Pastor of Fountain of Life Church is dead.

The official Facebook page of the church confirmed his death.

He was said to have died on Monday August 7 at the United States of America (USA).

Read also: Niger coup worsens Nigeria’s declining petrol market

“The fountain of Life Church Family, in total submission to the will of God Almighty announces the passing unto greater glory of our Father, Teacher, a great servant of the Most High God, Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, Founding Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church, who passed unto glory on the 7th of August 2023 in the USA,” the church said.

“We are in total submission to you LORD!!!

“We thank the Lord for the gift of greater leader!!!”