Taiwo Afolabi Medical Outreach benefits 205 Ibadan residents

About 205 persons received free dental and medical care at the annual Taiwo Afolabi Free Rural Dental Outreach held at the popular Molete market in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The free medical care, which was organised by the University of Ibadan Dental Students Association, and sponsored by SIFAX Group, was aimed at traders at rural communities in Oyo State.

Some of the services the beneficiaries enjoyed were body mass index (BMI) measurement, blood pressure test, random blood glucose measurement, blood pressure measurement, dental clerking, examination and referrals, extractions and scaling and polishing.

Olumuyiwa Akande, head, Corporate Communications of SIFAX Group, who represented the company at the event, said the sponsorship of the medical outreach was part of the sustainability initiatives designed by the company to provide support to indigent Nigerians.

He said it was also in line with the company’s belief that a healthy nation translates to a productive nation.

Olalekan Efunkunle, president, University of Ibadan Dental Students Association, said the aim of the outreach was to create oral health awareness and to promote oral health hygiene in the society.

He noted that SIFAX Group’s support for the outreach in the last five years has helped to not only reach out to many rural persons but also equipped the students with adequate field knowledge needed for them to excel in dentistry.