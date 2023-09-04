Taiwanese president pays official visit to Africa, forges partnership

Ing-Wen Tsai, President of Taiwan, will visit the Kingdom of Eswatini this week. This will be President Tsai’s second visit to the Kingdom after her first trip in April 2018.

According to Andy Liu, representative and Chief of Taiwan Mission in Nigeria, in a statement, the essence of President Tsai’s visit is to showcase how Taiwan values the partnership with diplomatic allies in sustainable development, economic and social advancement, education and public health improvement, as well as medical standards uplifting.

Taiwan has long been regarded as a “Force of Good” by the international community. ‘’With the outstanding results that Taiwan has assisted the Kingdom of Eswatini, Taiwanese style of offering what is best for our international partners in developing their countries would be most self-evident in Africa,’’ Liu further said in the statement.

Read also Taiwan currently exploring new investment opportunities in Nigeria’s manufacturing, others – Envoy

The statement said this year marks the 55th anniversary of the diplomatic alliance between Taiwan and the Kingdom of Eswatini, as well as celebrating the Independence of this great Kingdom.

Fruitful and concrete development cooperation endeavours in the Kingdom have demonstrated how Taiwan cherishes the relationship.

With various aspects of technical assistance covering medical, public health, agriculture, education, and vocational training, the Taiwanese has expressed love and offered substantial and responsible support to the Kingdom over several decades.

Read also We want to understand Nigeria better and deepen trade with Taiwan- Ambassador

“The Kingdom of Eswatini has always strongly supported Taiwan’s sovereignty and endeavours to participate in international organizations. So that Taiwan’s democracy and strength of successful economic and technological development would be seen and valued by the world. This is the friendship of unwavering support to each other in the relations between Taiwan and Eswatini.”