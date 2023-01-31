Tackling healthcare issues to take centre stage at HFN conference

The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has announced its readiness to address several challenges facing the healthcare ecosystem in Nigeria during the 2023 Annual Conference scheduled to hold from February 3 to 4, 2023 in Lagos.

HFN, a coalition of Nigerian private healthcare sector stakeholders, said the 2022 annual conference themed “Building the Healthcare of Our Future,” would seek to highlight critical industry challenges, such as fiscal policy gaps or implementation deficiencies, monetary policy tightening, the depletion of human resources, and insufficient healthcare funding, among other industry issues.

“These challenges are headwinds that require a collaborative platform to address these issues and agree on a framework of action for output implementation with all stakeholders (public/private, development partners, civil society groups, sectoral business membership organizations among others) on how to tackle all identified challenges, outlining responsibilities, and an implementation schedule/protocol,” HFN said in a concept note.

Furthermore, the conference looks to securing stakeholder commitment for effective sector repositioning, HFN said. “To this end, HFN has planned the conference to feature speeches and panel discussions on possible solutions to the highlighted challenges as well as showcase some of the solutions that are already working in the country’s healthcare system that could be replicated for better healthcare for all.”

The Healthcare Federation of Nigeria (HFN) has been at the forefront of healthcare sector advocacy to draw stakeholder attention to the critical issues facing all segments of the healthcare ecosystem and champion solution options to those issues.

According to a draft released by HFN, Osagie E. Ehanire, Nigeria’s Minister of Health and Ibrahim Oloriegbe, chairman, Senate Committee on Health, will be in attendance at the conference.

Similarly, António Guterres, UN Secretary-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director General, and Aminu Tambuwal, Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum, are expected to deliver goodwill messages at the conference.