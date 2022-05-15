Synod emphasised need to celebrate integrity, hard work among Nigerians

In the face of the prevailing ugly situations of the low standard of living, hardships from the economic downturn, insecurity, unprecedented bloodletting, terrorism, kidnappings, banditry, and destruction of properties, the Christian faithful have been urged to promote integrity and hard work among Nigerians.

“The Synod emphasised the need to celebrate integrity, hard work, discipline and excellence and to also inculcate the same into our children and youth, being tomorrow’s leaders. The Synod called for the restoration of religious morning devotions in our public schools to promote good morals in our children and youth,” a communiqué issued at the end of the third session of the fifth Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Ogbomosho, held at the St. Paul’s Anglican Church, Iresaapa and jointly signed by Titus Olayinka and David Akinrinola, bishop, Anglican Diocese of Ogbomosho and Clerical Synod Secretary respectively.

Themed, ‘Overcoming Grasshoppers’ Mentality,’ the Synod maintains that such mentalities are food and catalyst for defeat, poverty, captivity and adversity to individuals, families, churches and organisations.

According to the communiqué, to overcome grasshoppers’ mentality, there is the need to always remember ‘who we are’, ‘whose we are’, and ‘where our power comes from’; and most importantly, ‘our identity in Christ’ as believers.

It further emphasised the need for the permanency of religious and history education in schools’ curricula, and recommended the need for synergy amongst the political and religious leaders and traditional rulers in setting good standards in the society.

On the state of the nation, the Synod observed the worsening state of insecurity, economic downturn and misfortune, unprecedented bloodletting, kidnappings, ritual killings, massive destruction of farmlands and properties, banditry, terrorism, among others.

It further observed that the government of the day does not seem to be interested in ending these vices as the country continually moves towards a failed state. “Rather than facing and seeking concrete ways to end the challenges bedeviling our nation, government leaders are pre-occupied and strategizing primarily towards the forthcoming 2023 general elections, relegating the nation’s integrity to the background.”

The Synod further observed the increasing mentality of ‘get rich quick syndrome’ amongst the Nigerian youth, stating that most Nigerians are celebrating mediocrity as long as money is involved.

On the issue of governance in Oyo State, the Synod appreciated the style of leadership adopted by Seyi Makinde, governor of the state, and lauded his disposition towards the citizens of the state, especially the civil servants and retirees, with respect to prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

“However, the Synod charged His Excellency to consolidate with more measures in enhancing security architecture in the state to combat the increase in armed robbery and ritual killings. The Synod appealed to all citizens to do what is good, right and appropriate in the forthcoming general elections.”