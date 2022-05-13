NIPOST to roll-out digitised postcode to tackle Insecurity, internet fraud

Nigeria Postal Service, NIPOST has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Population Commission (NPC) to roll-out a modern and standardised postcode system to tackle insecurity, internet fraud and also boost the country’s revenue.

The digitalization of the post code system is expected to aid better sorting, delivery of mail and postal services, better response to emergencies by security agencies, thereby reducing crimes like banditry, kidnapping and Internet scams, effective healthcare delivery system, effective revenue and tax collections and utility bills distribution.

Ismail Adewusi, the postmaster of the federation, and the chief operating officer of NIPOST, who disclosed this during the signing of the MoU in Abuja, said the digitalized system would also improve ease of doing business.

He said: “We are not unaware of the difficulties which service providers in Nigeria face, due to the lack of an efficient addressing system in the country.

“The relentless drive to use new technologies and latest digital solutions, to manage operations more efficiently at less cost, increased productivity, and better quality of service is a major challenge for managers, especially in a large and complex networked industry that delivers a wide range of products and services.

“With the cooperation and support of the National Population Commission, we embarked on the process of enhancing the Postcode, leveraging technology.”

“We drew up entities in a manner that ensures every part of the country is effectively captured, using a systematic framework of alpha-numeric characters from the state, local government areas, postcode districts, postcode areas and postcode Units,” Adewusi added.

He added that the system would enable entrepreneurs or private business owners to have effective interaction with their clients, facilitate easy locating and identifying places, seamless delivery of goods ordered through the Internet (e-commerce) and aids Address Verification of places like Banks.

The Postmaster also mentioned that the digitalization of the postcode system will help meet the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, including poverty reduction, disease control and provision of basic services such as water and electricity.

Nasir Kwarra, chairman National Population Commission, in his remarks noted the commission’s readiness to support the new system by sharing its data to enable the designing of a digitalized post code.

In preparation for the next population and housing census, kwarra said the NPC has developed a functional and robust GIS unit within its cartography development.

“The commission has also completely digitized the enumeration Area demarcation, all cartographic processes and subsequently the forthcoming census” he added.