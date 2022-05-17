Swiss Learning, consulate set to host exclusive luxury event

The Consulate General of Switzerland in Lagos, together with Swiss Learning, a group of prestigious Swiss boarding schools and hotel management schools are set to host an exclusive luxury event on May 18, 2022.

The event themed ‘A Taste of Swiss Luxury’ will be taking place with the support of Audemars Piguet and attended by a selected audience of Very Important Persons and industry leaders.

According to a press statement by the company, the lucky attendees will get an idea of the excellent products and services coming out of Switzerland, a country which for centuries has been synonymous with luxury and quality, and especially of the top notch education institutions in the country.

“Guests would have the opportunity to meet representatives from some of these prestigious boarding schools and hotel management schools,” It states.

It also added that the event will feature showcasing of Swiss Learning schools as well as a cocktail reception. “During the event, John Obayuwana, CEO of Polo luxury, will be awarded with the Swiss Excellence Award for his achievements in promoting luxury Swiss brands over the years.”

Swiss Learning is the umbrella organization for Switzerland’s top 14 boarding schools as well as two hotel management schools who have a long tradition of educational excellence.

It takes special care in pairing students from prestigious families with suitable schools. Attending these Swiss schools is a guarantee for the best possible education, access to the best career options, and for building a strong network with co-students from leading families all over the world.

To know more about Swiss learning please visit www.swisslearning.com. To learn more about the event, please send an email to events@naijalink.eu