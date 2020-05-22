Swift Networks distributes food, face masks, sanitisers to over 10,000 households

More than 10,000 households have benefited from the distribution of relief materials from Swift Networks Limited.

The mostly vulnerable households located within the environs of the company’s Victoria Island, Ogba and Ikeja offices received food items, hand sanitisers and face masks.

The distribution was supervised by personnel from relevant security and health agencies, with recipients also educated on the need to regularly observe safety measures like washing of hands, using hand sanitizers, use of face masks, personal hygiene, social distancing and hospital visit if they feel unwell.

Charles Anudu, managing director of Swift Networks said the gesture was in keeping with the company’s social responsibility, particularly in a difficult time.

Considering that more than 80 percent of Nigerians struggle daily to be able to put food on the table, a lot of such were further challenged and severely constrained by the lock-down. As such, we felt it was also our responsibility to extend a helping hand to the most vulnerable in our society.