Swedish Embassy opens honorary consulate in Lagos to deepen business interest

In a bid to deepen business interests, travels, and relationships between Sweden and Nigeria, the Swedish Embassy in Nigeria has opened a new consulate in Lagos.

The Swedish Consulate which was inaugurated on Thursday by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos is said to be part of the ways to speed economic recovery between both countries after the pandemic.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Consulate, Carl Michael Gräns, Swedish Ambassador in Nigeria, said the Swedish companies in Nigeria are doing so well and have found ways to move on, adding that they seem rather be positive for the 2022 outlook.

“I just met with the governor, Sanwo-Olu and he is very much engaged in so many respects and so many projects. Lagos is a very big city and a lot of things are going on. Lagos also has big challenges when it comes to traffic and waste management, so we want to show Swedish and other Nordic companies who are active and quite successful in these areas that we could cooperate and make Lagos city a better place.

“I am a representative of the government and I try to present companies as I did to the government today and during the Nordic Nigeria Connect and they are private companies and they have special competencies in the areas and they are open to social development,” Gräns said.

He disclosed that every year, Sweden sees a growing number of students going to study in Sweden and the Nordic country wants this to continue.

“Young talented Nigerians are getting an education in Sweden. Some of them start companies and go back to Nigeria. This is about social development. When it comes to student education, we have seen a nine percent increase,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Philip Akesson, the newly appointed Honorary Consul of Sweden in Lagos, said his primary task was to assist Swedish citizens in Nigeria with consular matters, while also supporting Swedish companies in necessary ways.

Akesson said that in the course of his 10 years in Nigeria, he fell in love with the entrepreneurial energy, warmth, economic culture, and drive of Nigerians

“There are many opportunities in Nigeria, particularly in Lagos, and I believe that the relationship between both countries will continue to be strengthened.

“I look forward to supporting our Swedish businesses and also supporting the embassy in Abuja as they work to improve upon ties, friendship, and the promotion of trade between both nations,” Akesson said.

Inaugurating the new Swedish Honorary Consulate, Sanwo-Olu said Lagos is open to more businesses and will be ready to collaborate with willing partners.

He said, “Lagos is part of our Nigeria but a lot of businesses and sovereign nations in our country realise and appreciate that while we have a thriving capital in Abuja, for them to be close to their citizens, activate businesses, and exchange cultural activities, there is always a sense that they must have a presence in Lagos.

“It is really more about what Lagos stands for and the benefits that we all can see when you have a consulate that is just being handed over to Swedish citizens, businesses, and the Nigerian community. You will begin to see further mutually beneficial cultural, economic, and political benefits that both countries will enjoy.

“We are very happy that you can see that Lagos deserves it and I want to thank the Swedish government for putting this together for us. I want to assure you that the Lagos community and business community will use this place very well.”