SWAGCO constitutes board of directors

The South West Agric Company (SWAGCO) has made appointments to its board of directors with the aim to reposition its operations to take full advantage of opportunities within the agricultural space.

Selection of the board members also involved a competitive process handled by KPMG, bringing a wealth of professional experience and expertise at a senior level in investment, finance, agriculture and performance solutions to consolidate SWAGCo’s operation. The board members are also expected to contribute to setting it on the path of achieving its mission to change the landscape of agriculture and agriculture investment in Nigeria, according to a statement by the company.

The board members include Owolabi Salami (chairman), Adeola Adetunji, Cecelia Akintomide, and Adekemi Ajayi. Adegboyega Osobu and Babajide Arowosafe were both appointed through a selection process, conducted by KPMG in late 2020 as executive director (technical), and chief executive officer respectively.

“They join SWAGCO at an exciting time as we begin the journey to grow and expand its operations and implement its strategy for economic and social impact within the agricultural space in Nigeria,” said Segun Aina, group chairman, Odua Investment.