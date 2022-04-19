Suzuki partner FADE Africa to highlight importance of sustainability practice in Nigeria

To underscore its commitment to sustainable environmental practices in Nigeria, Suzuki by CFAO, a leading pioneer in automotive distribution in Nigeria, recently hosted a panel session in partnership with Fight Against Desert Encroachment (FADE), to highlight the importance of sustainability practice in Nigeria.

Set out to create awareness about environmental issues affecting Nigeria, the event was held at the Suzuki showroom, Victoria Island, Lagos with the theme, ‘Going Green: Nigeria’s Path to Sustainable Development’.

“I am delighted to have everyone here to deliberate on such an important part of our lives and our world generally,” said Aissatou Diouf, general manager, CFAO Motors-Suzuki.

According to Diouf, the key of the initiative was to engage stakeholders on possible policies and strategies that will enable stakeholders to effectively tackle climate change.

“We understand that centring sustainability is the pathway forward. This event presents an opportunity to discuss and showcase the promotion of a green and eco-friendly environment in line with our 2050 net-zero carbon emission goal,” stated Diouf.

Newton Jibunoh, Founder, FADE Africa and Suzuki by CFAO ambassador, said there is a need to dedicate ourselves to preserving the future, by being part of the solution, not the problem.

“Let’s start by planting a tree today. My exploration going from London to Lagos exposed me to the environment. I saw the ills that plague us, and it changed my life,” Jibunoh said.

The panel session was moderated by Rufai Oseni, host of Arise TV’s morning show. It also featured Temitope Okunnu, founder, FABE International Foundation and CEO of Eco-Schools Nigeria; Desmond Majekodunmi, chairman, Lekki State Urban Forest and Animal Shelter Initiative (LUFASI); Ayoola Olukanni, retired diplomat and Newton Jibunoh, founder of FADE.

“I strongly recommend that we need a core of young people trained, educated and employed in the Ministry of Environment who are not just officers but policymakers who connect policies to practices,” said Olukanni in a panel session, stating that the country must link policy and practice together in going green.